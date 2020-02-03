January Delivers Record-Breaking Snowfall in Jackson Hole

It was the perfect storm to kick off the 2020 season: a record-breaking 134 inches of low density snow fell over the Tetons in the first 15 days of January. The storm crushed previous records and made for one of the deepest months in Jackson Hole’s history. The storm finally relented midway through the month providing a brief respite with two cold smoke, blue bird powder days before Ullr regained his wintery breath. The snow god unleashed another 12-day storm delivering 48.3 inches of snow and breaking a 45 year record—and the storm of the century. POWDER senior photographer Greg Von Doersten was there to capture the magic in these incredible images.

Here are the stats as they stand in Jackson:

– Third snowiest month ever recorded in history, falling behind December 1996 and February 2019.

– Highest total snowfall for January ever in recorded history (45 years!) Rendezvous Bowl with 169 inches. This surpasses the old record of 150 inches in 1998 by a foot!

– Second highest Raymer Plot in recorded history at 177 inches.

– Over 11 feet of snowfall by January 15.

When you’re done salivating over these images, check out Von Doersten’s POWDER In Focus gallery here.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.