Sinking a hole-in-one is every golfer’s dream. The achievement will always require some degree of sheer luck, but that doesn’t make it less impressive or exhilarating when it finally happens. With that said, some hole-in-ones are more impressive than others.

On Tuesday, Spanish pro golfer Jon Rahm hit a shot that some people are already calling, “the greatest golf shot of all-time.” During a practice round for this weekend’s 84th Masters at Augusta National, Rahm attempted a trick shot on the par-3 16th hole. He skipped a ball across the pond and then watched as the ball began to roll, and roll, and roll. And after rolling for what seemed like an eternity––17 seconds to be exact––the ball found its final destination in the bottom of the cup.

What’s even more impressive than this impossible shot? It was Rahm’s second hole-in-one in as many days. The day prior, it was the 4th hole that Rahm managed to ace––as proven by this Instagram post.

No doubt, Rahm is hoping his string of luck lasts through the weekend as he seeks his first green jacket.

