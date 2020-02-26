On Tuesday, surfing legend Kelly Slater announced plans to build the world’s largest artificial wave in the Coachella Valley in California, the AP reports. Utilizing the Kelly Slater Wave Co. tech, the reported new facility is expected to break ground sometime in early 2021, with an anticipated opening date for the following year.

“We’re excited to make another KSWaveCo design and I’m personally excited to create a new wave that will be a stand alone design that nowhere else in the world has,” Slater said in a statement. “This can become the blueprint for new developments around waves and surf parks going forward and is in line with some of my original ideas from when we started this project. I can’t wait to get underway.”

The complex will cost roughly $200 million, and will include several dining options, up to 600 residential homes (in the $1-million to $5-million range), a full-service resort with a private club, a 150-room hotel, as well as several other “adventure sports offerings,” reports AP. However, the main attraction will be the 18-million gallon artificial wave with a capacity for 25 surfers at a time, and multiple wave options for all skill levels of surfers. It’s also reported that these amenities (aside from the dining venues) will be exclusively available to only hotel guests, permanent residents, and club members and their guests.

Fun fact: According to AP, the 400-acre site in La Quinta, California that was acquired for the facility was originally approved for 750 homes and an 18-hole golf course. Oddly enough, the new plans for the massive wave basin will use less water than the formerly approved golf course.

While wave pools have been all the buzz around the surf world since Slater first released footage of his perfected artificial wave in Lemoore California, it’s been a whirlwind of companies developing their own technologies to pump out quality waves for frothing surfers all over the world. And now, with the 11-time world champ backing the reported largest project to date, it will certainly be interesting to see what types of new surf parks will be popping up in the near future to compete with KSWaveCo.

