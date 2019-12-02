



Klaus Obermeyer , a man well known for his eponymous outerwear line and even better known for the relentless joy with which he’s proselytized the sport of skiing, turns 100 years old today. He’s his own best example of what it means to live life to the fullest, and he’s inspired thousands of others to do the same in the process.

Born in 1919 in Oberstaufen, Germany, Klaus studied as a young man to become an aeronautical engineer in Munich. At age 27, he moved to the U.S. and lived in Sun Valley. After his first winter there, he was invited to move to Aspen, Colorado in 1947 by Friedl Pfeifer to teach skiing. He took Pfeifer up on the offer, and taught at Aspen Mountain for more than a decade.

Given that skiing was still a relatively new sport at the time, Obermeyer was determined to improve upon the rudimentary design of available skiwear. He wanted to produce outerwear that would help keep his students on the slopes, longer. So, he started Sport Obermeyer in 1947 and continues to serve as its CEO. Best known for his skiwear designs, Obermeyer is also credited with helping create now-standard products like the two-prong binding safety brake, double lens goggles, and high-alpine sunscreen.

Legendary in the ski industry for his friendly demeanor and positive energy, Obermeyer’s life is a testament to how the joy of skiing keep you young, even past the century mark. Expect to see him skiing the slopes of his beloved Aspen as much as he can this coming coming winter.

