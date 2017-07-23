Here’s How NBA Star Kristaps Porzingis Trains to Build Strength

After dealing with a major injury, Kristaps Porzingis is back on the mend and looking stronger than ever. The 7’3”, 240-lb forward has been in the gym working hard since going down with an injury.

After averaging 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during his last significant stretch of play and establishing himself as one of the rising players in the league, Porzingis is using this offseason to take his game to the next level again. Here’s a look at what he’s doing:

In past years with the Knicks, Porzingis worked out back home in his native Latvia with WBC cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis, which he did ahead of the FIBA EuroBasket tournament:

“No.1 is hitting the weight room, being there twice a day, living in there 24/7,’’ Porzingis previously told the New York Post.. “It’s going to be a huge summer for me, to get better and come into next season stronger. Last summer I was still learning what I wanted to do, what I wanted my routine to look like. This year it’ll be clearer—when I want to work out, how long, what I need to work on more, what I need to focus on. It’s a little clearer what I want to do this offseason.’’

But boxing isn’t all Porzingis has been doing. Take a look at his offseason work on the court and in the weight room in this video:

Here’s a deeper dive into what Porzingis is doing this offseason to train for the 2017-18 season: