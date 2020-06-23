Learn How To Skateboard With The Help Of The Iconic Tony Hawk

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the state of the world right now, there is a lot of free time going around. And now that the summer is here, that leaves you a lot of free time to spend outdoors. So why not use all this exterior based free time to learn some new skills? Like skateboarding for example.

Skateboarding isn’t the easiest skill in the world to figure out. It’s a deceptively tricky skill to learn. So if you’re looking to figure out how to do it, why not try and learn from the best? Which you can absolutely do with the help of Tony Hawk and his new course at Masterclass.

Masterclass is an amazing resource for people to have. There are tons of classes you can take on there that can help you learn some new skills from the comfort of your home. And the fact that the biggest icon skateboarding has ever seen is on there helping you get on a board is truly something special.

To get access to the in-depth course hosted by Tony Hawk, all you need to do is sign up for access to Masterclass. For $15 a month, you get access to the entire site. All the courses there are yours to go to town on. Not just Tony Hawks skateboarding school, but all the others that are available.

You can really enjoy all this free time in the summer sun with a skateboard under your feet. And you can learn with the help of the master for almost no money at all. Skip two cups of coffee and you’re good. Not only that, but plenty of other courses will be available. So sign up now and make the most of the summer.

Get It: Learn how to skateboard with the help of Tony Hawk for $15 a month at Masterclass

