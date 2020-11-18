Kai Lenny is one of the most prolific watermen on the face of the earth. While he is well-known for his fearless big-wave surfing at spots like Jaws, Mavericks and Nazaré, Lenny can do a lot more than chase big waves.
Whether it’s standup paddling, windsurfing, kitesurfing, shortboarding or his latest obsession––foiling–––Lenny does it all very well. But the 28-year-old waterman doesn’t mince words when it comes to his ultimate goal: “The goal is to be best big-wave rider on the planet, bar none.”
His journey to pursue that goal has been a wild one.
To provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the imagination, athleticism and bravery of Kai Lenny, Red Bull TV produced a thrilling five-part series––Life of Kai. The series is centered around the 2019-2020 big-wave competition season and tracks Lenny’s globetrotting quest around the world as he pushes the limits of big-wave surfing.
