Sports

Life of Kai | Watch Red Bull’s Epic New Series About Big-Wave Surfer Kai Lenny

Life of Kai
Life of Kai Eric Aeder/Red Bull

Kai Lenny is one of the most prolific watermen on the face of the earth. While he is well-known for his fearless big-wave surfing at spots like Jaws, Mavericks and Nazaré, Lenny can do a lot more than chase big waves.

Whether it’s standup paddling, windsurfing, kitesurfing, shortboarding or his latest obsession––foiling–––Lenny does it all very well. But the 28-year-old waterman doesn’t mince words when it comes to his ultimate goal: “The goal is to be best big-wave rider on the planet, bar none.”

His journey to pursue that goal has been a wild one.

To provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the imagination, athleticism and bravery of Kai Lenny, Red Bull TV produced a thrilling five-part series––Life of Kai. The series is centered around the 2019-2020 big-wave competition season and tracks Lenny’s globetrotting quest around the world as he pushes the limits of big-wave surfing.

Check out all five episodes of Life of Kai with our exclusive early-access screening.

Life of Kai – Episode 1

Life of Kai – Episode 2

Life of Kai – Episode 3

Life of Kai – Episode 4

Life of Kai – Episode 5

.

Insane GoPro Footage of Kai Lenny Getting Crushed By Massive Waves at Nazaré

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Sports