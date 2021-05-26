If you’ve been on the internet in the past decade, you likely know Logan Paul. The 26-year-old Ohioan has become the quintessential social media celebrity. He rose to fame through his YouTube channel and launched a podcast, ImPaulsive, that’s aired over 200 episodes and has 2.7 million listeners. More than 100 million people follow him across his social accounts, and he’s even made the leap into more traditional media, appearing on shows like Law & Order: SVU and The Masked Singer.

But that was just his first act. Having made a name for himself in newsfeeds across the globe, he’s now set his sights on a new challenge: professional boxing. His next fight, a June 6 bout against one of the greatest boxers alive today, the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, proves just how seriously he’s taking it.

“I’m walking into this ring with the energy of possibility,” Paul tells Men’s Journal. “I don’t think anyone’s going to doubt my boxing ability after this fight.”

The fact that Paul, who has only a single pro fight under his belt, is taking on a superstar like Mayweather is just one reason why this fight is so unusual. The other reason: Everyone is talking about it.

Unless you’re a die-hard fan, boxing probably doesn’t rank very high on your list of things to care about. Although it once occupied a vaunted position in the pantheon of American sports, professional boxing now lives in the shadow of organizations like the NBA and NFL. On top of that, UFC has captured a huge audience for combat sports, leaving boxing panting in the corner.

“Boxing is against the ropes right now,” says Eric Kelly, a two-time New York Golden Gloves champion and owner of the SouthBoX gym in The Bronx. “It’s used to being the big dog on campus, and now it has to share the spotlight.”