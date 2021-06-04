Let’s get ready to rumble! On June 6, social media star and newly minted boxer Logan Paul will take on Floyd Mayweather and his pristine 50–0 record in Miami. Although it’s an exhibition bout (Paul will outweigh Mayweather by approximately 40 pounds, with an additional 6 inches of height), it will have major implications for a sport that’s struggled in recent years: With his legions of fans and knack for entertaining, Paul might be just what boxing needs to claw its way back to relevance. As for taking on one of the most talented fighters in a generation? Paul’s not letting that put a dent in his confidence.

“I’m going to have a great night,” he tells Men’s Journal. “I was ready for this fight last week.” Here are Logan’s final thoughts before he steps into the ring.

Men’s Journal: Do you have a message for your fans?

LOGAN PAUL: We’ve had a lot of ups and downs together, but June 6 will be the biggest up we’ve ever had. I love all of you, and thank you for riding with me on this crazy-ass journey.

Do you have a message for Mayweather’s fans?

Mayweather doesn’t have fans. He just has people who respect his boxing ability. No one actually likes Floyd Mayweather.

How do you plan to spend the weekend in Miami before the fight?

I’m partying every night! Nah, I’m zoned in. Nothing else matters, literally: no girls, friends, family, drinks, parties. I don’t care. I got my team, the people who have been in the trenches with me for eight months, and we’re going to zone in and focus on what needs to get done on June 6.

What do your parents think about you taking on Mayweather?

My mom is absolutely terrified. My dad knows I’m going to beat him.