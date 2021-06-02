The biggest night of Logan Paul’s life is coming up on June 6. At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, he’ll step into the ring to face Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. In a career that stretches over two decades and includes a stack of world titles, Mayweather has amassed a perfect 50–0 record. Paul has his work cut out for him, to say the least. But when we caught up with him recently, it was clear he’s not just training hard. He’s working like his life depends on it.

“When you get presented with an opportunity of this magnitude, you gotta work as hard as you possibly can to capitalize on it,” Paul tells Men’s Journal.

The work started eight months ago, and hasn’t let up since. To help him, Paul has tapped renowned boxing trainer Milton Lacroix, who also prepped him for his first-ever boxing match in 2018.

Although he can hit hard, Paul doesn’t describe himself as a bruiser. Instead, he stays elusive, always watching his opponent, and uses his stellar reach (he’s 6’2” and has long arms) to his advantage. In training, he and Lacroix have been focusing on honing those skills.

“Milton is really good at identifying my strongest attributes and making them most effective for me,” says Paul.

So what does training to fight one of the best boxers in the world look like? It’s a full-time job. Paul recently moved to Puerto Rico to escape the limelight, and despite the sunshine and palm trees, island life has been tough: He trains six days a week.

Paul gave us a peek into what his typical schedule looks like, how he keeps his body from breaking down during months of grueling conditioning, and how he’s preparing to take on one of the best boxers in history.