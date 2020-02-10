Mammoth Mountain Founder Dave McCoy Has Died at 104

Dave McCoy has died at 104 years old. Rusty Gregory, former chief executive at Mammoth Mountain, told the LA Times McCoy “died peacefully in his sleep” at his home in Bishop, California, on Saturday.

McCoy opened the first chairlift at Mammoth on Thanksgiving Day, 1955, he spent five decades—never once taking a vacation—making his mountain a great place to ski.

It was 1937 when McCoy started the project that would become the largest ski resort in Central California. He was 22 years old. Tall with broad shoulders, McCoy had been offered a number of scholarships to play college football, but he turned them down. He wanted to ski.

