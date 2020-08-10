Mark McMorris and Friends Summertime Shredding on Mt. Hood

The onslaught continues from Mt. Hood, with Mark McMorris the latest to check in with a highlight reel from the last couple weeks at Timberline. If the FOMO wasn’t hitting hard enough already, it’s surely kicking in now. Featuring Mark McMorris, Luke Winkelmann, Judd Henkes, Jake Canter, Brock Crouch and Maria Thomsen.

Film and edit: Russel Chai

Additional filming: Drew Hastings and Gimbal God

This article originally appeared on Snowboarder.com and was repubslished with permission.

