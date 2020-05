1. Nyjah Huston

Arguably skateboarding’s most seasoned competitive skater first stepped into the arena at just 11-years old. The now 25-year-old American skateboarder has since wowed the world with countless contest wins, remarkable video parts, and mind-melting enders. Without a doubt, Nyjah is currently favored to take Gold at skateboarding’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.

