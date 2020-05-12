Meet the Top 5 Ranked Men’s Street Skateboarders in the World

2. Yuto Horigome

Standing on more qualifier podiums than any other skater in the 2019 season is Yuto Horigome. Hailing from Japan, Yuto was able to make a complete 180 of the start of his season. Yuto finished the qualifying season with back-to-back first-place qualifier finishes at SLS Los Angeles, ISO (International Skateboarding Open) Henan, and a second-place finish at SLS Sao Paulo. Yuto’s ability to take on massive rails and gaps, combined with his incredible tech wizardry, puts him on the list as one to watch.

