Meet the Top 5 Ranked Men’s Street Skateboarders in the World

4. Sora Shirai

Battling his way through open qualifiers and into finals, Sora Shirai has come a long way since the start of the 2019 qualifying season. Relatively unknown before the beginning of the qualifying season, Sora is insanely consistent and has a deadly strategy of knowing when to start dropping hammers. Sora attended all six qualifier events in 2019 and made his Dew Tour debut at Long Beach, CA, where he took second place.

