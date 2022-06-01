Sports

Memorial Tournament 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch This Weekend

Memorial Tournament 2022. Patrick Cantlay, in a green polo shirt and a white hat, holds a golf club over his shoulder at the end of his swing.
6
Patrick CantlayKyle Rivas / UPI / / Shutterstock

With two major championships down and two to go, the PGA Tour summer season is in full swing. The time between May’s PGA Championship and mid-June’s U.S. Open tends to be quiet, with one key exception: the Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus’ event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

The Memorial tends to be notable for a few reasons. One is that broadcasters and players alike will shower praise on Nicklaus—and avoid any recent controversy surrounding him. Another is a strong field: As is the case in most years, the 2022 Memorial Tournament will draw most of the best players in the world. While it’s still not a major-caliber field, it comes closer than most tour events. In 2021, the Memorial had the sixth-strongest field of any tournament outside the majors and World Golf Championship events. In addition, last year’s Memorial Tournament leaderboard saw plenty of drama: Patrick Cantlay beat Colin Morikawa in a playoff after 54-hole leader Jon Rahm had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Wondering who to watch at this year’s event? Here are six players worth keeping an eye on at Muirfield this week. If you’re the betting type, you can browse a full odds list here, and the list below is loosely ordered by each player’s odds of winning.

Asher Chuck Glove

The Best New Golf Gear to Hit the Links

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

TITANIC_300x490
More from Sports