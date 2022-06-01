With two major championships down and two to go, the PGA Tour summer season is in full swing. The time between May’s PGA Championship and mid-June’s U.S. Open tends to be quiet, with one key exception: the Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus’ event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

The Memorial tends to be notable for a few reasons. One is that broadcasters and players alike will shower praise on Nicklaus—and avoid any recent controversy surrounding him. Another is a strong field: As is the case in most years, the 2022 Memorial Tournament will draw most of the best players in the world. While it’s still not a major-caliber field, it comes closer than most tour events. In 2021, the Memorial had the sixth-strongest field of any tournament outside the majors and World Golf Championship events. In addition, last year’s Memorial Tournament leaderboard saw plenty of drama: Patrick Cantlay beat Colin Morikawa in a playoff after 54-hole leader Jon Rahm had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Wondering who to watch at this year’s event? Here are six players worth keeping an eye on at Muirfield this week. If you’re the betting type, you can browse a full odds list here, and the list below is loosely ordered by each player’s odds of winning.

