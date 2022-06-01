WHAT A SHOT FROM PATRICK CANTLAY 💥



He holes out for an eagle at No. 2. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/tbMxCnWR8k — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021 2 / 6

The two participants in the Rahm-less playoff at last year’s Memorial are both threats to contend again. First is Cantlay. After winning the FedEx Cup last year, he has been up and down in 2022. He started the year with four consecutive top-10 finishes, then failed to contend until he lost a playoff to Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage in April. A week after that, Cantlay won a team event, the Zurich Classic, took a month off, and then quietly missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Even so, he’s a sublime iron player with the kind of all-around game that sets up well on any course. In addition, he has beaten elite fields multiple times.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!