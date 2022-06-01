Perfection from the bunker. @Abraham_Ancer showing off the skills @CSChallengeFW 💪 pic.twitter.com/l4SqLJvn1F — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2022 6 / 6

If you want a long shot to track, Ancer is a good pick. He’s one of the most accurate drivers on tour, which should help him avoid the trouble that comes with missing fairways at Muirfield. Mostly for that reason, he’s ranked fourth-best for “course fit” in the field (based on strokes-gained estimates at Data Golf).

Ancer has only won once on the PGA Tour, but it came against a strong field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 2021. He hasn’t appeared on the leaderboard in his three prior Memorial appearances—he made the cut each time but never finished better than 57th. He also hasn’t been in great form this year, but he did tie for ninth at the PGA Championship a few weeks ago. If things click for him, he could put on a strong performance at Muirfield.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!