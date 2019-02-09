Mike Trout on How He Trains, Being an All-Star, and Staying Hydrated





The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is in Cleveland this year, and it’s no surprise that Angels star Mike Trout is there in the starting lineup. Trout is back in the All-Star Game for the eighth time in his career, the lone representative this year for the Los Angeles Angels.

Heading into the All-Star break, Trout is leading the American League in home runs, RBIs, walks, and slugging percentage, and is putting together an MVP-level campaign. Part of the reason the two-time MVP winner is a future Hall of Famer stays so strong is his commitment to training in the offseason and staying in peak shape during the baseball season.

Trout previously told Men’s Journal that he likes to do workout sessions at night, and that some of his most-used workouts include core work, tire pushes, squats, hex-bar deadlifts, planks, pullups, and rows. “Core strength and keeping my abs strong is big for me,” Trout said. “I keep my routine mostly the same. I always say, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'”

Keeping hydrated is a core part of what Trout does and he uses BODYARMOR to do that after partnering with the brand years ago.

“I think the biggest thing for me is staying hydrated. I cramp up a lot. My favorite BODYARMOR LYTE flavor is Peach Mango,” Trout says. Trout previously spoke with us about how he keeps his diet in check and stays hydrated when he trains: “I try to be consistent in what I’m eating. My priority is checking my weight a lot and I also always make sure I’m hydrated and drinking what I need to prevent cramping, and I love BODYARMOR for that.”

“It keeps me feeling strong. BODYARMOR is coming to a point where every year, there’s a new flavor or something new coming out whether it’s their SportWater or LYTE (sports) drink. It’s all natural and for me, I’m always using it during workouts so it helps me prevent from cramping up. So for me, it’s been something that’s been helping me throughout my whole career to this point.”

Check out the full video for more on how Trout stays hydrated to perform at the top of his game, his favorite career moments, and more.