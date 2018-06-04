If there was ever a year to watch Wimbledon, this is it—even if you’re not a tennis guy. Here are the stories and stars you need to follow.

Federer’s Comeback

In 2017, after five years without a Wimbledon win, Roger Federer secured his eighth singles title, an achievement he followed up with an Australian Open victory in January. In doing so, the Swiss superstar staged one of the greatest comebacks in tennis history. Can he continue the streak by defending his Wimbledon title? Andy Murray will likely prove Federer’s toughest challenge, if he can recover from hip surgery in time.

Nadal Wants His Shot

In April, Rafael Nadal, another top contender, suggested that Federer is avoiding him, after he backed out of the clay-court season, where Nadal dominates. That means Nadal’s first chance to take down Federer will come on the grass courts of Wimbledon, where you can expect a serious showdown should the longtime rivals meet.

Will Serena Make History?

Serena Williams, after sitting out Wimbledon last year for her pregnancy, hopes to return and snag her 24th Grand Slam title, to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record. But she has struggled to get back on the court after childbirth and withdrew from the Australian Open in January. Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova could also thwart her efforts.

Zverev’s Upset Potential

German player Alexander Zverev, 21, generated tons of buzz last August when he beat Federer in the Rogers Cup. This season Zverev has continued to play well and could pull a surprise win in London