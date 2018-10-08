



Baseball players are looking to get on base as much as possible. But let’s be real—they’re perfectly happy if they can just waltz across all four of them in a single at-bat. Yes, blasting a homer is the ultimate display of power in baseball. (Plus: chicks dig the long ball , right?). Here’s a look at the most powerful MLB home runs of the 2000s.

There’s no sound a baseball player loves more than when he really gets a hold of a pitch—that “pop” of a wood meeting leather, the ball soaring up, the crowd rising to its feet…

Major-leaguers have hit some powerhouse homers in baseball’s storied history, but a few stand out for their sheer distance and velocity—and they wound up heading out of stadiums, into outfield pools, and right through the windshields of cars in the parking lot.

Here are some of the longest, strongest, most powerful dingers in baseball:

Aaron Judge, 2017

The Judge is in session—again. Aaron Judge demolished a home run against the Baltimore Orioles, sending it 496 feet, the longest homer since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009. The homer was his 21st of the season, making him the first Yankees players to have 20 home runs before the All-Star break at 25 years old or younger, according to ESPN.

Judge has been having a season for the ages in 2017, hammering home runs all over the place and putting himself in position to win the MVP Award and Rookie of the Year award. As of June 11, Judge was leading the AL in batting average with a .344 clip, 21 home runs, and 47 RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton, 2016

The man formerly known as Mike Stanton is a machine. The Miami Marlins slugger launched a missile out of Marlins Park against the Philadelphia Phillies, sending the ball 490 feet—the longest in the history of the stadium. Until Stanton’s 2016 homer, the last home run hit that far in the big leagues was in 2012 by—yup—Giancarlo Stanton.

Hanley Ramirez, 2016

Sometimes, a single man can defeat the Green Monster. The Boston Red Sox star smashed a 468-foot shot to deep center field for the second-longest home run of his career. Ramirez’s muscular hit dinged off of the light stanchion on top of the famous wall at Fenway Park, coming off his bat at a whopping 113.6 mph before speeding out of the park.

Mike Trout, 2014

Mike Trout: MVP, perfect five-tool player, and murderer of baseballs. Trout blasted this 489-foot home run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals directly into the outfield fountain at Kauffman Stadium. The homer was the longest hit in Kansas City since 2006, and ended up being the deepest hit of the 2014 season.

Giancarlo Stanton, 2012

Fine, Stanton had the advantage of a thinner atmosphere at Coors Field. But he still pulverized this ball into oblivion, launching a 494-foot shot straight into the stratosphere. At the time, ESPN reported that it was the longest home run hit in the majors since the company began tracking distance for HRs in 2006.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nelson Cruz, 2012

Cruz is built like a man who should spend his days in the woods chopping down trees with a single axe swing. (For all we know, he might.) But on this night in 2012, the victim of his muscles was not some poor fir tree but a baseball, as Cruz—then with the Texas Rangers—utterly launched a 484-foot homer on a 3-0 count, firing it waaaay out into the rock formation past the outfield at Angel Stadium.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jim Thome, 2011

When Target Field was built, it was hailed as a “pitchers’ park” due to the spacious outfield dimensions. But that didn’t matter to hard-swinging slugger Jim Thome when he played for the Minnesota Twins, as he cannonballed a stadium-record 490-foot blast for the 596th home run of his career. Thome has hit longer home runs—his 511-foot monster shot from his time with the Cleveland Indians was his deepest—but this one helped break a 1-1 tie for the Twins and gave the team a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Hamilton, 2010

Hamilton made a career out of knocking the stitching out of baseballs, but this one from June 27, 2010 is a cut above. The 6’4″, 240-pound mass of muscle hit this ball so hard and so far at Globe Life Park that it landed into the last section of the right-center field porch. The home run was first estimated to be a 468-foot shot, but the Rangers disputed that, opting to bring in a physics professor from the University of Texas at Arlington to get the exact measurements. After some dispute, the official distance went down as 490 feet, the longest ever hit at the Arlington ballpark.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Raul Ibanez, 2009

A few years before joining the Yankees for the 2012 season, Ibanez did some damage against the Pinstripes with the longest home run in (new) Yankee Stadium history. The New York City native had already been off to a hot start for the Phillies in ’09, hitting 15 home runs over the first two months of the season. On a night in May, the New York City native was feeling a little hometown love—and responded to it by blasting a homer 477 feet into the right-center field stands.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ryan Howard, 2007

The Phillies slugger started off his career as one of the best home run hitters ever, becoming the fastest player to get to 100, 150, 200, and 250. One of those home runs stands out: This 505-foot blast from the 6’4″, 250-pound first baseman cleared the brick wall at Citizens Bank Park and stands as the deepest drive anyone has hit at the stadium.

Adam Dunn, 2004

The “Big Donkey”—we didn’t invent the nickname—smashed some big home runs during the course of his career, but none of them matched what he did against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2004 season. The 6’6″, 285-pound burro grande launched a 535-foot shot that disappeared into the centerfield seats of the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ball Park.

Manny Ramirez, 2001

It’s just Manny being Manny. Ramirez hit two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on this night in 2001, and his second one still hasn’t landed, because it’s probably orbiting Mars. Sporting his pre-dreadlocks hairstyle, the eccentric outfielder launched a 501-foot home run nearly out of Fenway Park—the ball hit one of the Coca-Cola light fixtures high above the Green Monster. That’s the definition of a “monster shot.”

Richie Sexson, 2004

At 6′ 8″ and 240 lbs, former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Richie Sexson was the definition of raw power. The right-handed hitter had over 300 home runs in his career, none more powerful than the 503-foot moon shot at Chase Field on April 26, 2004 against the Chicago Cubs. The home run clanged off the Jumbotron in the outfield—breaking multiple lights on the scoreboard—and was the 200th jack of Sexson’s career and the longest in the history of the ballpark.

Giancarlo Stanton, 2016

No offense to the New York Metropolitans, but Stanton is the king of Citi Field. The ballpark is something of a home away from home for the Miami Marlins slugger, especially after he clubbed home runs in four straight at-bats over a stretch of two games against the New York Mets in July 2016. Stanton hit two home runs on July 5 before smashing two more on July 6 off Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom. The first homer was an absolute bomb—the 470-foot shot is the longest ever hit at Citi Field—while his second one was the 200th home run of Stanton’s career. (In case you’re keeping score at home, Stanton now has three of the four longest home runs in Citi Field history.)

Giancarlo Stanton, 2016

The Miami Marlins star had a home run derby to end all home run derbys in 2016. Stanton shattered records at a historic rate, smacking 61 home runs out of (until recently pitcher-friendly) Petco Park in San Diego. In one of the finest showcases of elite bat speed and brute strength in Major League history, Stanton easily bested Bobby Abreu’s 41-homer mark from 2005. And not only did Stanton have the most homers, he had the farthest: his longest home run went 497 feet, and he finished with 20 of the 21 deepest home runs of the competition. No one else—not even 2015 derby champ Todd Frazier—stood a chance.