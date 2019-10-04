MLB Postseason: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 2019 Playoffs

The calendar has turned to October and that means it’s time for playoff baseball. The 2019 MLB postseason is underway, and every team is looking to accomplish the same thing: win the World Series.

After a 162 game season filled with big home runs, incredible diving catches, and amazing athleticism, it’s time to put everything to the test in the playoffs. There will be a new champion this season, as the 2018 winners, the Boston Red Sox, failed to make the playoffs this year. Following the wild card games, there are eight teams left in the playoffs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, who made it to the World Series last year, and the Houston Astros, who won it all two years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 MLB Playoffs.