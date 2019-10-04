MLB Postseason: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 2019 Playoffs

Players to Watch

Aaron Judge, Yankees: Even though he had some injury issues in 2019, limiting him to 102 games, Judge still smashed: He had 27 home runs and 67 RBI, and he started to heat up at the end of the season. If he can be dominant in the playoffs, the Yankees have a good chance to win it all.

Justin Verlander, Astros: At 36 years old, Verlander had one of the best seasons of his career, even throwing another no-hitter to add to his career milestones. Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA, recording the most wins of his career since 2011 season when he won a Cy Young.

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: Bellinger proved that he’s one of the best players in baseball this season, breaking out with an MVP-level campaign where he hit 47 home runs with 115 RBI and a .305 batting average. If he can play that level in the playoffs, the Dodgers will go far.

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals: Strasburg put together his most complete season since being the No. 1-overall draft pick for the Nationals back in 2009 draft, recording a career best 18 wins and 251 strikeouts, along with a 3.32 ERA. The best bet for the Nationals to beat the Dodgers will be if Strasburg can continue to pitch at a high level.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: The young outfielder for the Braves continues to dazzle for the team after breaking out as a rookie in 2018. The 21-year-old had 41 home runs and 101 RBI this season along with 37 steals, and his offense will be key for the Braves. Acuña has been criticized for not hustling on certain plays, and that came up again in Game 1 against the Cardinals. If he keeps his head down, plays hard, and hits, he could lead the Braves far in the playoffs.