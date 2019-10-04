MLB Postseason: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 2019 Playoffs

The Basics

The Teams: In the American League, it’s the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays. In the National League, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Formats: In the Division Series in both the AL and NL, it’s a best-of-five series, with the first team to win three games advancing to the next round. In the AL and NL Championship Series, as well as the World Series, it’s a best-of-seven series with the first team to win four games advancing / winning the World Series.

The World Series Schedule: The earliest date the World Series can begin is on October 22. While the specific start times have not been set, Fox will air all of the World Series games this year. Game 2 is set for October 23, while Games 3 and 4 will be on October 25-26. Game 5, if necessary, will be on October 27, Game 6 is set for October 29, and Game 7 is scheduled for October 30.

The Matchups:

The National League Division Series: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves (STL leads 1-0)

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (LA leads 1-0)

The American League Division Series: Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees (Series is 0-0)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros (HOU leads 1-0)