MLB Postseason: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 2019 Playoffs

The Favorites:

New York Yankees: The Yankees finished the season with 103 wins and had no real challengers in the division with the Rays finishing seven games back, and the 2018 champion Red Sox finishing 19 games back in the standings. The Yankees mashed over 300 home runs this season, breaking a previous team record, and they overcame a record number of injuries along the way. The team is getting healthier as the playoffs start, and could have an ALCS rematch with the Astros from 2017 if they defeat the Twins in the ALDS.

Houston Astros: The Astros were by far the most dominant team in baseball in 2019, showing the same form they had when they won the World Series in 2017. The team finished with an MLB-best 107 wins and had an incredible plus-280 run differential. With MVP-caliber players like Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, and potential 2019 MVP Alex Bregman on the roster, Houston might be the favorites to win it all.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers finished with the best record in the National League with 103 wins, and they have one of the best rotations in baseball with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Hyun-jin Ryu at the top. Cody Bellinger is an MVP favorite, and after losing the World Series the past two seasons, this could be the year they break through.