MLB Postseason: The Minimally Informed Guide to the 2019 Playoffs

The Schedule and TV Coverage

The MLB Postseason kicked off with the National League and American League Wild Card games on October 1 and October 2. Now that those games are completed, the National League Division Series and American League Division Series are in full swing.

The NLDS between the Dodgers and Nationals is airing on TBS with Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles, and Games 3 and 4 in Washington at Nationals Park. Game 5 will be on October 9 at Dodger Stadium if the teams play it. The other NLDS series between the Braves and Cardinals is airing on TBS and has Games 1 and 2 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, with Games 3 and 4 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Game 5, if it needs to be played, will be in Atlanta on October 9.

The ALDS between the Yankees and Twins is airing on MLB Network and Fox Sports 1 starting on October 4. Games 1 and 2 will be at Yankee Stadium, while Games 3 and 4 will be at Target Field in Minnesota. Game 5, if needed, will be at Yankee Stadium on October 10. In the Rays and Astros series, Games 1 and 2 will be at Minute Maid Park, while Games 3 and 4 will be at Tropicana Field in Tampa. Game 5 is set for Minute Maid Park on October 10.

The National League Championship Series will air on TBS and starts on October 11. The American League Championship Series will air on Fox/Fox Sports 1 and starts up on October 12. The World Series will air on Fox and the first game will begin on October 22. If the series goes seven games, the final matchup will air on October 30.

Check out the full MLB playoffs schedule here.