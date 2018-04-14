NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick on the Daytona 500, His Dream Race Matchup, and More

The Super Bowl of NASCAR is here. The Daytona 500 is coming up this weekend and driver Kevin Harvick is ready to get into gear.

“For us this is always a really exciting time of year because it’s a fresh start, and for me It’s fun,” Harvick says. “It’s an exciting time to be at the race track and there’s nothing like coming to Daytona and experiencing the enthusiasm that comes with this race every year.”

This year, Harvick is doing something fun for fans as part of the race, as he’s is teaming up with Busch to help give fans the chance of a lifetime: the possibility to win one Ford Mustang decked out the classic #4 Busch paint scheme. Not a bad ride. The #Pit4Busch sweepstakes is easy to enter, as all fans need to do is tweet #Pit4Busch and #Sweepstakes whenever Harvick makes a pit stop, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a sports car.

Get ready for your chance to win a Busch sports car next Sunday during the #Daytona500. Now here it is in all-caps just in case you didn’t hear us: GET READY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A BUSCH SPORTS CAR NEXT SUNDAY DURING THE #DAYTONA500.

#PIT4BUSCH pic.twitter.com/2FTAH8aiso — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 6, 2020

Harvick spoke with us about the Daytona 500, the fun sweepstakes, and his dream race matchup.

How do you feel coming into Daytona and kicking off the 2020 season?

This is my seventh year together with my team and organization and we’ve got great sponsors with some great promotions that interact with the fans.

How long have you been with Busch and what are you excited about with this campaign and sweepstakes?

My relationship with Anheuser-Busch started in 2011, and this is the fifth year with the Busch brand on my car and it’s been great because obviously Busch has a long-standing relationship with NASCAR racing dating back to the 70s. Getting back on board as a premier sponsor of the series with the Busch brand, and to have the Busch Light brand being the primary brand on the car this year, is something that I think everybody’s excited about. To have a sponsor that is so involved in the sport is something that, from a driver standpoint is a lot of fun because not only are you promoting everything to do with the brand and the car and your team but you’re also promoting yourself. It’s great for your own brand and the effects that come along with that.

Are you excited about being part of this sweepstakes and giving fans a chance to win an awesome car?

Absolutely, anytime we can give free stuff away, the fans are going to love it and Busch continues to involve me in awesome promotions that I love. I’ve been involved in some pretty bad promotions in the past, so when you get a good one, like #Pit4Busch it makes it a lot of fun. So on Sunday every time I am coming down pit road about to pit I know I’m going to kind of laugh and smile because my pit stop will give the fans a chance to win a car and I just can’t imagine all those tweets that are going to be sent in, during that 12, 13 second pit stop. It’s a great promotion that will create an awesome interaction during the race so I’m looking forward to it and you never know what Busch is going to do next… I’ve raced pink race cars, we’ve had cans made out of our cars and now we’re giving away cars, so anything can happen!

What’s your overall training philosophy and your mindset when you train and workout in the gym?

For me, most of training is about heart rate. Throughout training it’s important to find things that help you to match that high heart rate that you have in a car. As a driver you sit in that car for three and a half to four hours, and your heart rate is somewhere in the mid 140s for that amount of time, so it’s definitely something that you have to be pretty specific about in how you train.

If you could use only one type of workout and one type of exercise to train for NASCAR, what would it be and why?

A lot of interval training or recently I got into riding the road bike with a lot of these guys at the race track. But for me personally I have to mix it up, I can’t just run or ride the bike all the time I need variety. Another important thing for drivers is hydration as we go through the year into different races. It is definitely the hardest thing to keep track of and for me, keeping up with that hydration, and keeping up with the nutrition. Keeping my supplements in line with where my body is important, so I make sure to keep track of that, doing blood work and urine tests and other important tests to make sure all is in line to keep my body balanced.

If you could go head-to-head with any driver in history, who would it be and what track would you want to drive on for it?

For me, that’s an easy one. I went to Richard Childress Racing to race with Dale Earnhardt and obviously never got that opportunity as a teammate with his accident in 2001, so I would definitely choose Dale senior. As for the track, I don’t think I would be greedy, I’d say wherever, anywhere that was the most convenient for him would be fine with me.

