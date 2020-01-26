Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA icon Kobe Bryant was among a group of people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to numerous news sources, including ESPN, CNN, and NBC News. Bryant was 41 years old.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Bryant “was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that there was a helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier on Sunday, January 26, and there were no survivors.

The 6-foot-6 small forward was one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, two Olympic gold medals, an NBA regular-season MVP award, and being named an All-Star 18 times.

On Saturday night, the day before the crash, Bryant was trending across social media after Lakers forward LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Bryant took to social media to congratulate James on the accomplishment, writing: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644”.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant had been active in the creative industry after his basketball career, winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film Dear Basketball in 2018. Bryant also co-created The Wizenard Series of books, which followed a youth basketball team that gets better through the use of magic.

Athletes across all the major sports and fans took to social media to share their condolences about Bryant’s passing, including Tom Brady, Paul Pierce, and more.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!