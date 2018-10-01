NBA Preview: LeBron James Faces Off Against Luka Doncic and Rockets Take On New-Look Nets on ESPN

The NBA season is in full swing and one of the top matchups of the early schedule is here: LeBron James and the Lakers taking on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The game will be on ESPN starting at 9:30 p.m. ET and puts together some of the top players in the league with Anthony Davis, Doncic, James, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Along with the Lakers and Mavericks, James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be facing off against Kyrie Irving and new-look Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET. on ESPN. Plus, check out the full NBA schedule here from NBA.com.

James, of course, is one of the best players of his generation, and Doncic has been putting together a strong run over his rookie season and into Year 2. The two have had very similar paths over their rookie seasons and into their second year, and Doncic could be continuing to follow in those footsteps of James if his season keeps going this way.

Here’s a look at how the two stack up, with stats courtesy of the NBA:

Rookie Stats:

Second Year Stats:

LeBron – 27.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.2 apg

Luka – 25.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 6.8 apg

Fun Facts:

Luka has called LeBron his favorite player and LeBron gave Luka his jersey post-game last season .

While LeBron is obviously the kid from Akron, Luka also has the full support of Slovenia behind him: Slovenia’s enormous passion is willing Luka Doncic to superstardom

