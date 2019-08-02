



With basketball season over and some time off, many NBA players use that time to take vacations and see new places. For Oklahoma Thunder star Danilo Gallinari, it’s become an annual event. Gallinari has traveled as part of NBA-sponsored groups over the last few years, visiting places like Vietnam, China, Senegal, and South Africa. This past summer, he took a trip to Taipei in Taiwan.

Gallinari ran basketball camps with kids as part of the Jr. NBA program. In his downtime, he got to go sightseeing and immerse himself in a new culture. It was a great way for Gallinari to unwind after getting traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Paul George deal.

“Being able to travel like this is exciting and fun for me,” Gallinari told Men’s Journal. “Learning from different cultures and talking to people is such a great experience, and getting to use basketball to do that is special. Learning more about where people come from is the most interesting part for me, and it’s great to see how much they love basketball.”

Over the years, the NBA has worked to expand internationally and these trips with players like Gallinari, Kyle Kuzma, Lou Williams, Aaron Gordon, and others, has helped to do that. Coming up in the 2019-20 season, the league is holding multiple preseason games in Japan (Raptors vs. Rockets), China (Lakers vs. Nets), and India (Pacers vs. Kings). The NBA has also held multiple Basketball Without Borders camps in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa this summer.

Gallinari spoke with us about traveling around Taiwan, the best foods he ate, his top travel advice, and more.

What do you enjoy most about doing these trips with the NBA?

It’s been exciting. I’ve been to Vietnam and China, so it’s great to see new places and experience the culture and people. Every place has something special to offer. I’m really enjoying the beauty of Taiwan, and I hope that every summer I can go to a different country I’ve never been to before. So we’ll see next summer where the NBA takes me.

What sites and places have you enjoyed most while visiting Taiwan?

We’ve seen lots of different areas of the city—including the Night Market, which has all this amazing food and stuff to see. We took a van about an hour hour outside the city to see some of the historical sites and museums. We also did some nature sightseeing, walking along the seaside of a river. We hiked and really got to immerse ourselves in the culture of Taipei.

What are some of the best things you’ve eaten?

I like to try the local food no matter where I go. The food in Taiwan is pretty great. They have so many different things to try—seafood, meat, and vegetables. The dumplings were my favorite.

Any travel advice you follow?

I usually don’t pack a lot, because once I get to where I’m going, I always want to buy some local stuff for souvenirs to bring home. Always make sure you have extra room. I always check what the weather will be so I can pack accordingly.

You previously visited Vietnam with the NBA. What were some highlights?

It was amazing, and my first time in Vietnam. It was interesting getting to know how the people live there, and how people there approach basketball. In Ho Chi Minh, we saw Independence Palace, the famous Post Office, markets, and also went up on a rooftop that’s very famous. You can get a view of the whole city. I also had the chance to go two hours away from the city. We were able to see animals and feed crocodiles, which was a lot of fun. It’s not something you get to do every day. We tried so many different types of new foods, too We had honey tea, morning glory, soft shell crab, mango and papaya salad, and spring rolls.

What’s the best part about working with kids on these trips?

I love the passion and the excitement the kids have. They know everything about me and my career, and basketball itself, so they’re really passionate and very well informed about everything in the league. It’s awesome.

What are some of the different NBA events you do while you’re on these trips?

We have clinics and do basketball activities with the kids. We play on the court and teach them new things, and we also do events around the city. You meet the personalities of the city’s TV channels, and a lot of it’s events morning through night, but then you have time to go sightseeing, which is something I really enjoy getting to do.

