NBA Travel Diary: Danilo Gallinari Visits Vietnam Over the Summer





For as much as they need to use the summer months to train and prepare for the next season, NBA players also find time to get in some traveling. This past summer, Los Angeles Clippers star Danilo Gallinari did just that, traveling to Vietnam as part of the Jr. NBA international program.

Gallinari is no stranger to traveling the world, as he’s previously visited China multiple times, Senegal, and South Africa as part of programs with the NBA. Gallinari also toured his home country of Italy with the NBA, helping to spread the game and work with kids on their basketball skills around the world.

“I think it’s important to travel for players after the season, and important to learn and get to know different cultures, learn new things that you never did before. See what’s going on in the world. It’s a passion for me to travel, I really love it. The fact that the NBA gives us the chance as players to do this kind of traveling, it’s really amazing. I’ve done them every summer for the past seven, eight years.”

While on his trip to Vietnam, Gallinari helped coach kids as part of the 2018 Jr. NBA Vietnam program and also helped select the players for the 2018 Jr. NBA Vietnam All-Stars. Those kids later attended the NBA China Games 2018 featuring the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Clippers star Danilo Gallinari spoke with Men’s Journal about his trip and all the fun stuff he got to see. Here’s a look at some of the highlights of Gallinari’s trip to Vietnam.

On the sights in Vietnam:

“It’s been amazing. This is my first time in Vietnam, so it’s been great to see a lot of new things and to see a new country. It was interesting getting to know how the people live here, and how people here approach basketball. It’s been amazing. I’ve been trying to do a lot of tourist stuff and we did sightseeing throughout the city. In Ho Chi Minh, we saw the Independence Palace, the famous Post Office, the night market and the day markets, and we also went up on a rooftop that is very famous that you can get a view of the whole city.”

View this post on Instagram A lot of activities on day 2 … #vietnam #enjoylife A post shared by Danilo Gallinari (@danilogallogallinari) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

“I also had the chance to go two hours away from the city to a place that was right on a big river. We were able to see animals and fed crocodiles, which was a lot of fun. It’s not something you get to do every day. The scene and the atmosphere was amazing. It was fun what we did.”

On the new food he got to eat and try:

“We tried so many different types of new foods, different fish, some of the stuff I don’t even remember, but Vietnamese food every day, very different from Italian food and American food, but it’s very good and trying different foods is something I love to do when I travel. We had honey tea and Vietnamese dishes such as morning glory, soft shell crab, mango/papaya salad, and spring rolls.”

On using basketball to connect with people around the world:

“It’s amazing to use basketball and have the opportunity to go to different cultures and work with kids around the world. To be open to travel, open to learning, and now you have the chance to work with kids, it’s great, I’ve been doing for years and I love it. Exploring the country and learning about a new beautiful place.”

On the differences between Los Angeles and Vietnam:

“The traffic is different, there are 4 or 5 motorcycles per car, so it’s crazy sometimes and the food is very different too. Basketball is very different here, and it’s been exciting to be in partnership with NBA to help grow the game in Vietnam.”

View this post on Instagram Day 2.. amazing experience amazing scenery.. #vietnam #travelling A post shared by Danilo Gallinari (@danilogallogallinari) on Jun 19, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

On future trips he wants to take:

“Honestly there are so many places and countries I want to go, and I’m going to keep going. I’ve seen a lot, but I have a lot to see.”

On getting in some training while away and during the offseason:

“Usually I take these trips as a vacation, and I rest for my body, so I don’t workout much when I travel. I workout right before and right after, and you can use those workouts to help even out anything on the trip. My advice is walk when you can, so if you don’t workout, you can try all the different foods, but you don’t overdo it or exaggerate, don’t have too much to help even it out. I do a lot of yoga and pilates and then just a lot of weight lifting and gym work, working on basketball in the summer. Yoga and Pilates help me feel loose and flexible and help me stay healthy.”

Here are a few more looks at Gallinari’s trip to Vietnam:

View this post on Instagram Biking around #hochiminhcity #style 🚴‍♂️🇻🇳 A post shared by Danilo Gallinari (@danilogallogallinari) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram More action A post shared by Danilo Gallinari (@danilogallogallinari) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:13am PDT