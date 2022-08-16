NCAAF Championship Odds: Sportsbooks Expect Alabama to Win it All

Sportsbooks have set Alabama, last year’s runner-up, as the favorite to capture the College Football National Championship. OddsTrader previews the best bets you can make heading into the college football season.

All of the futures betting odds referenced below are fluid and update as sportsbooks receive action; browse real-time NCAAF Championship Futures with the free OddsTrader BetStation app available on iOS and Android.

Once the college football season kicks off sportsbooks will then adjust the prices further based on how each team performs against the college football odds each week.

National Champion Betting Favorites

Alabama +220 at Bet365

In today’s college football landscape, there simply is not an abundance of teams capable of winning the NCAAF Championship. Alabama and Clemson won five of the last seven championships.

Alabama’s loss last year was precipitated by unfortunate injuries at the wide receiver position. In 2022 though, the Crimson Tide boasts a lot of depth and speed at the position that will develop by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, both the offense and defense are led by Heisman candidates. Having said this, Alabama is a great example of why the “early bird gets the worm” as a $100 bet would return $220 in profit.

Ohio State +350 at Bet365

Ohio State might have the best quarterback-wide receiver combo in a more mature CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Crucially, the pass defense will improve strongly as key veterans return and Tanner McCalister transfers from Oklahoma State to continue playing for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Ole Miss +10000 at BetMGM

Ole Miss is an enticing dark horse because it has a soft schedule with which to develop its mixture of talent, a lot of which it acquired from the transfer portal.

Always sure to score a lot under offensive genius Lane Kiffin, the Rebel defense is sure to improve with its unusual level of depth, which includes 12 returning defensive backs and award-winning front-seven talent.

Heisman Trophy Winner Odds

CJ Stroud at +275 with PointsBet

Only one player has won two Heisman trophies and the Heisman is almost always a quarterback, so let’s look for a quarterback not named Bryce Young.

CJ Stroud ranked eighth in passing yards last season and returns a major weapon in Jaxon Smith-Njigba who himself ranks top-10 on the Heisman futures oddsboard.

Bijan Robinson at +4000 with PointsBet

There aren’t many enticing options at quarterback after Stroud. So, if he doesn’t win, a player at a different offensive position looks more intriguing.

Texas’ running back, Bijan Robinson, is capable of putting up big numbers — he’s already averaging 6.5 YPC in his career — especially given a schedule laden with porous run defenses.

Also, he’s more of a receiving weapon, and he has plenty of dangerous teammates around to take attention off him.

Jahmyr Gibbs at +5000 with PointsBet

A Bama player has won each of the last two Heisman trophies.

A Preseason All-SEC First-Teamer, Bama’s running back deserves the hype, having accrued 5.2 yards per carry and 13.3 yards per reception in a much less talented Georgia Tech offense.

His big-play ability in both the running and passing game offsets concerns over his team’s competition at running back because he can post up a lot of yards in little time.

ACC Winner

Clemson at -125 with Bet365

Clemson nearly made it to the ACC Championship Game despite having a bizarrely bad season.

The key will be for the offense to improve. If its former blue-chip recruit at quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, doesn’t bounce back, he has a five-star backup in Cade Klubnik.

Either quarterback will have a host of enticing options at wide receiver including a healthy Troy Stellato.

North Carolina State at +700 with Unibet

Devin Leary returns after ranking 13th nationally in passing yards. He gets two of his top three wide receivers back with which to create a high-scoring offense.

The Wolfpack defense is stacked in the secondary and boasts All-ACC talent Cory Durden, who constantly demands double teams, on the defensive line, and leader Drake Thomas at linebacker opening up the possibilities at the line of scrimmage.

Pittsburgh at +1000 with Unibet

Pittsburgh will constantly be competitive with its top-level run defense returning mostly everybody and its secondary enjoying proven experience.

The offensive line brings back five starters who will support a deep backfield and allow former top transfer target Kedon Slovis to gain his footing in the pass attack. The only doubt is if they’ll miss Kenny Pickett.

Big Ten Winner

Michigan at +825 with Unibet

There simply is no betting value in Ohio State, so let’s explore other options.

Michigan benefits from a soft schedule, which includes getting Penn State at home where the James Franklin-led Nittany Lions have suffered many blowouts.

Key weapons at every offensive position — including tight end — plus a strong offensive line will generate a high-scoring offense.

All of its opponents, which will be underdogs except for Ohio State, will struggle to keep up with this offense.

Penn State at +1600 with BetMGM

Quarterback Sean Clifford will look even more improved because he finally gets continuity the at offensive coordinator position.

With a star in Joey Porter at cornerback, Penn State has the talent to limit the Big Ten’s top wide receivers.

Promising youngster Kalen King at cornerback and returning leading tackler Ji’Ayir Brown round out a strong secondary, which will be supported especially by a powerful pass-rushing options off the edge.

Minnesota at +2500 with BetMGM

A softer schedule in the West helps make Minnesota an enticing long-shot.

Kirk Ciarrocca returns at offensive coordinator to make the offense high-scoring as it was in his previous year with the team (2019).

This offensive power, supported by returning starters at quarterback and wide receiver, will complement a defense whose returning depth and meaningful transfer additions will make it a highly-ranked unit again.

Conclusion

As you can see there are several college football futures odds that you can take advantage of as the current payout still offers a decent return even with the top favorites. Nonetheless, dark horse contenders could result in a better payday while at the same time allowing you better opportunities to hedge your bet.

Good luck and enjoy the upcoming season!

