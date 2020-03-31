The Adventure Sports Network (ASN) and MTN DEWⓇ announced Monday that its annual summer Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival will now take place Sept. 10-13 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California, the event’s home for its fifth consecutive year.

The event, originally planned for May 7-10 in Long Beach, was scheduled to be the last official global Olympic qualifying event in the U.S. for men’s and women’s skateboarding park and street competitions. Dew Tour also served as the first qualifying event in 2019. As the Tokyo Olympics are postponed to 2021, World Skate, as the sport’s governing body, is working to provide an update on the status of skateboarding’s suspended Olympic qualification system.

“Our primary focus is still to ensure the safety and health of our athletes, fans, partners and staff,” said Courtney Gresik, Vice President and General Manager of Dew Tour. “The Dew Tour will return to Long Beach September 10-13 and it will continue to be a four-day event with world-class competition and a festival. Of course, we will continue to monitor the developments around COVID-19. As we know, the landscape is changing daily and safety is paramount to everything we do.”

In addition to the pro men’s and women’s skateboard competitions, Dew Tour is a celebration of skateboarding competition, culture and creators. The multi-day event also includes a vibrant interactive sponsor village, the Dew Tour festival, live music, local food and beverage vendors and lifestyle activities including a public skate park. As always, Dew Tour will be free and open to the public.

The 2020 Dew Tour will be televised nationally on NBC and live-streamed on DewTour.com, Facebook, YouTube and other major platforms.

For more details, and to stay up to date on Dew Tour, visit DewTour.com, download the free Dew Tour App, and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube @DewTour.

