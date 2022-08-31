Week 1: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The NFL sometimes gets business decisions right, and matching up the Bills and the Rams for the season-opening Thursday night game—Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. (EDT) on NBC—is one such example.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Rams are an obvious pick, but the Bills are a dream opponent for them. Josh Allen will run for his life while being chased by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and he’ll throw darts against a secondary that includes this generation’s best cornerback, Jalen Ramsey. Allen plays a bunch of his games in frigid western New York, and it’ll be a rollicking good time to watch him start the year in a warm, climate-controlled venue in Southern California.

