Week 11: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

There are a few fun things here: By this point in the season, Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, ideally will have cemented himself as the 49ers starting quarterback. Kyler Murray, who’s trying to make the jump from “really good NFL QB” to one of the game’s true elites, will take one of his two annual cracks against what has become a reliably excellent San Francisco defense. Lance and Murray are two of the truest dual-threat QBs in the NFL, and a game in which one of them is on the field for every offensive play is a game with a lot of entertainment value.

