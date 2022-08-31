Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Another one of the year’s most brilliant quarterback battles will be this one between Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, who by this point will be over halfway through his first full season in Denver. Wilson has a solid set of skill position weapons, headlined by running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon and a trio of wideouts: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler.

Mahomes has less of a vaunted arsenal than in years past, mainly because Tyreek Hill now plays for the Miami Dolphins. But more than likely, Mahomes will find targets for the football and manage to score a bunch of points as usual. Because this game is in Denver (where the Chiefs almost lost last year, when the Broncos were bad), it seems reasonable to think that a Wilson-led Denver outfit can give K.C. some trouble at Mile High.

