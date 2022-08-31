Week 17: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Sometimes, you just keep it local. Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a rifle arm, obviously, but has also set himself apart in his first two years in the NFL with his tremendous processing ability. Stafford also looked like a football supercomputer in his debut year with the Rams—it culminated in not only a Super Bowl win but also a historic tandem he formed with receiver Cooper Kupp. One point of interest all season for the Rams, but especially in this game, will be how they manage to generate pressure without all-time edge rusher Von Miller on the outside. They’ll either figure it out, or Herbert will have one of his many huge games.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!