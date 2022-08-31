Week 18: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns won’t have Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for a transition year after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement and the ascension of either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett at quarterback.

That should leave the Ravens and Bengals as the frontline contenders in the AFC North, and if that turns out to be true, their game in the last week of the regular season might be a blockbuster with all sorts of postseason ramifications. Regardless, it will involve two of the sport’s most electric young QBs in Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. It’s even theoretically possible that it will be Jackson’s last game in Baltimore.

