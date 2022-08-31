Week 3: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is 45 years old. Aaron Rodgers is 38. Both of them defy typical rules of aging in football, as Brady has shown by remaining a top-flight QB in his 40s and Rodgers by winning the last two MVP awards in a late-career renaissance of his own.

Both have been doing it so well for so long that it would be risky to say this will be their last ever meeting, especially since they could face each other in the playoffs this year. But Brady and Rodgers are old enough that their head-to-heads should be cherished. The fact that their teams are also pretty good is just icing on the cake.

