Week 6: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

NFC East fatigue is real, and the problem with picking a Cowboys-Eagles game for a list like this one is that there is no escape from Fox beating you over the head with mediocre teams from this division even when you have zero interest in watching them. But in this case, the game should be a great early- to midseason marker of where the top two teams in the division stand.

Jalen Hurts is trying to moprh into one of the league’s top QBs, and the Eagles are doing everything they can to help him—namely, backing him up with additional talented receivers (like offseason trade pickup A.J. Brown) and one of the best offensive lines in football. The Cowboys, same as ever, have a nice collection of offensive talent and also one of the great young edge defenders in the game, Micah Parsons.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!