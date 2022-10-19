Sauce Gardner vs Romeo Doubs 👀🔒 pic.twitter.com/tRysfGY3Me — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 16, 2022 1 / 6

The Jets took Gardner with the fourth pick in the draft, and whether you’re evaluating him using your own eyes or the numbers, he has paid immediate dividends. He’s allowed just 5.7 yards per target on 31 targets in his first six NFL appearances. During that same stretch, he has intercepted one pass and allowed just one touchdown.

He looks like a prototypical shutdown cornerback, with long arms and closing speed (shown above) that makes him a menace for any wide receiver trying to get a few yards of cushion against him. Gardner was a key fixture in college at Cincinnati: His dominant secondary play helped the Bearcats become the first non-Power Five team to ever make the College Football Playoff. Now he’s doing something even more historic: making the Jets fun to watch.

