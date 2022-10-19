Through six weeks of the NFL season, Olave leads all rookie receivers with 389 yards—more than 80 ahead of the next guy. And that’s despite a concussion keeping him out of the Saints’ most recent game.

Olave has become an immediate deep threat for the Saints. He runs deep routes and gets enough separation to catch passes on them. He hasn’t recorded a drop yet, which is a promising early indicator of his reliability. His performance has held up across quarterbacks—both Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, neither of whom is a world-beater, have had success with him. Whenever Olave returns, he’ll give the Saints one of the best young wideouts in the NFL. He’s at the start of a long and fruitful NFL career.

