I love a good pancake. Apparently, so does Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas. pic.twitter.com/6RZkqhuUF4 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 20, 2022 3 / 6

Thomas has improved every year since the Giants made him a first-round pick in 2020. Now he’s the top-graded tackle in football according to Pro Football Focus. He has allowed no sacks and taken just one penalty while protecting QB Daniel Jones and opening holes for resurgent running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are 5–1, and Thomas, the third-year man out of Georgia, is the foundational player on their offense. Jones might regress as the season goes on, but having Thomas protecting his blind side will be a lasting advantage. Thomas could keep the Giants in good shape even if they see significant declines from other areas of the offense.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!