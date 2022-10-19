Bump!!! 4th Week in a row!!!!! @_Tariqwoolen DROY!!! Player of the month! All that! Another Book!



pic.twitter.com/i0RAwOSTTL https://t.co/JQU0zb2vW4 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 16, 2022 4 / 6

Woolen, a fourth-round pick out of UTSA who was known before this season for his preposterous 4.26-second 40-yard dash time, turns out to be a great cover corner as well. He has played six games and intercepted four passes already, and he has allowed completions on just half of the 20 balls thrown his way.

Woolen draws natural comparisons to Richard Sherman. The former Seattle cornerback also started his career with a run of interceptions and also converted from receiver to corner in college. But Woolen doesn’t have to be Sherman. He just has to be Woolen: a stunningly gifted cover corner who can run with anyone and make precise plays on the ball.

