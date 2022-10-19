The angry run by #Texans rookie Dameon Pierce looks even better on NFL Films 😡😡pic.twitter.com/bmFES9VHXR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 12, 2022 5 / 6

Pierce was consistent but didn’t post big numbers at Florida. In a four-year college career at The Swamp, he never had more than 574 rushing yards or 216 receiving yards in a season. The Texans took him in the fourth round of this year’s draft, hoping he could provide some boost for an offense that finished last in the NFL with 3.4 yards per carry in 2021.

Houston has to be utterly thrilled with Pierce’s performance so far. In his first five games, he carried five times for 86 yards—a 4.8-yard average. Pierce has considerable room to develop as a receiver, but for now, he’s given some juice to an offense that badly needed it. Pierce is the latest embodiment of an increasingly popular argument: It doesn’t make sense to take running backs in the first two rounds of the draft, because production can come from anywhere.

