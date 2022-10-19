Derrick Brown strikes the blocker, gets extended & shows great lateral movement while controlling his gap. @DerrickBrownAU5 sees the RB cut back so he swims to shed & helps make the tackle! #stoptherun #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/3YU5aXVMbJ — Coach Aaron Day (@dlinevids1) October 11, 2022 6 / 6

The Panthers are having a miserable season, which has already included the franchise firing head coach Matt Rhule. But Brown, the third-year defensive tackle from Auburn, has developed into an absolute star.

In six games, he’s batted down six passes and put himself on pace to shatter his career tackling highs. But the numbers don’t really tell the story with Brown. The edge he provides is that he’s a hellacious run stuffer. The Panthers stick him in the middle of their line, and he causes disruption. The Panthers have many problems, but they lead the NFL in expected points added per game via rushing defense. That revolves around Brown more than anyone else. At least Carolina has one long-term building block.

