Fields was really boom-or-bust in his rookie season out of Ohio State. He was near the top of the league in both the Pro Football Focus Big-Time Throw stat and the Turnover-Worthy Play number, meaning Fields was throwing a bunch of darts and a bunch of passes that should’ve been picked off. (He threw 10 picks in total, an ugly number considering he had only 270 pass attempts.)
In this sense, Fields is a lot like Lawrence, whom he played in the Fiesta Bowl in their last season in college. His arm is there; now it’s a matter of Fields honing his decision-making a bit. He also has a skill Lawrence does not: game-breaking ability as a running threat.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top