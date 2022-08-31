14-for-16

156 yards

3 TDs



Plenty of momentum for @justnfields to carry into the regular season. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/eu6n5VfsLb — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022 2 / 6

Fields was really boom-or-bust in his rookie season out of Ohio State. He was near the top of the league in both the Pro Football Focus Big-Time Throw stat and the Turnover-Worthy Play number, meaning Fields was throwing a bunch of darts and a bunch of passes that should’ve been picked off. (He threw 10 picks in total, an ugly number considering he had only 270 pass attempts.)

In this sense, Fields is a lot like Lawrence, whom he played in the Fiesta Bowl in their last season in college. His arm is there; now it’s a matter of Fields honing his decision-making a bit. He also has a skill Lawrence does not: game-breaking ability as a running threat.

