Pickett is the only rookie without an injury ahead of him on the depth chart who stands to see much playing time this year. He won’t start the season under center, but most people think he will supplant Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky by the middle of the slate.

Pickett had a sharp preseason and seemed to be grasping the differences between the NFL and the University of Pittsburgh. In college, Pickett held the ball forever and managed to create magic playing outside of structure. That’s a lot harder to do in the pros, but early indications show Pickett understands his current environment and will make quicker reads and throws. Whenever Pickett does play, he’ll work behind a lousy offensive line but with an extremely promising group of skill players (tailback Najee Harris, receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freiermuth among them). We’ll get to see what he can do at some point this year.

