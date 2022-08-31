In his two NFL seasons, Tagovailoa has basically been good at one thing: run/pass options. And he’s really, really good at them. But he has struggled in more conventional downfield passing situations, where his reads are between multiple pass-catchers rather than between throwing a short ball or handing off to a running back.

The Dolphins are trying hard to help him; they traded for Tyreek Hill, the fastest receiver who ever lived and an ideal fit for a QB who has struggled to push the ball down the field. Tagovailoa is going to throw a bunch of short passes on RPOs, and it’ll be up to Hill to make something out of them while occasionally stretching defenses vertically.

