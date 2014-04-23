NFL Stars JuJu Smith-Schuster and Derwin James Join Team Oakley Alongside Patrick Mahomes





These football stars are ready to style things up. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and San Diego Chargers safety Derwin James have joined up with Oakley, becoming the second- and third-ever football players to partner with the brand after Kansas City Chiefs star and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. The athletes join other stars like Aaron Judge, Bubba Watson, and Chloe Kim on the brand.

Last season, both Smith-Schuster and James had breakout seasons in the NFL, with both players earning their first Pro Bowl selections of their career. As part of the partnership, Smith-Schuster will be wearing Oakley’s revolutionary Prizm lens technology, which will help him see the field even better as a wide receiver and keep things stylish when he’s off of it.

While playing for the Steelers, Smith-Schuster will wear Oakley’s Football Shield with Prizm Clear, and off-the-field, he will be adding some new lifestyle eyewear to his collection, including Oakley Frogskins Mix, Sutro, Apparition, and more.

“I am laser focused on pushing my performance to the next level and having partners that embody that same thinking is very important to me,” said Smith-Schuster in a press release. “I am really excited to be a part of Team Oakley and work together to change the game – the sky is the limit.”

Like Smith-Schuster, James will be wearing Oakley’s lifestyle and performance eyewear developed with the revolutionary Prizm lens technology, including the Oakley’s Football Shield with Prizm Clear. When he’s off the field, James will rock some other styles of Oakley eyewear, including the Sutro, EVZero Blades, Coldfuse and more styles.

“I play a position that requires me to see the entire field and make split second decisions,” said James. “With Prizm Clear, I have an advantage by being able to pick up on details and signals so I can commit to every play with confidence.”

To check out more on on Oakley’s football and lifestyle collection, Prizm technology and Team Oakley, check out Oakley.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an electric, young player like JuJu to Team Oakley,” said Gwen Van Lingen Oakley’s Vice President of Sports Marketing said in a release. “From his sheer athleticism, dedication and passion to his individuality and energy, he is a perfect fit for the Oakley brand, and we are excited to support him with leading equipment on the field and iconic styles off the field.”

“With his vision and the pure athleticism he displays on the field, Derwin is a player that does not go unnoticed – he is absolutely electric.” Van Lingen added about James. “We can’t wait to support him along his journey to greatness, on-and-off the field.”